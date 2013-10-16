ONS breakdown of jobs figures

Video

The number of unemployed in the UK fell by 18,000 in the June-August period to 2.49 million - or a rate of 7.7% - official figures show.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also show the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance last month fell by 41,700 to 1.35 million.

David Freeman from the ONS gave BBC News a breakdown of the figures.

He said the number of part-time workers had reached a new high with, "nearly one in five people working part-time because they can't find a full-time job."