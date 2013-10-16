Chinese energy price will be 'too high' for UK consumer

Video

The Chancellor George Osborne is expected to sign a deal this week, allowing a state-owned Chinese company to build nuclear power stations in the UK.

As well as the potential to build, the anticipated deal could see the Chinese General Nuclear Power Group invited to become a co-investor in the Hinkley Point reactor in Somerset.

Nick Butler, visiting Professor at King's College London and writer of the energy blog for the Financial Times, described the deal as "pretty much completed now".

But he said the price of energy will be set and will be "too high for the UK consumer".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 16 October 2013.