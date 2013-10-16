Should job applicants have to declare past convictions?

Video

Ex-offenders should not to have to declare their criminal records when they apply for jobs, according to an employment charity.

Business in the Community has launched a campaign to see a change in the law- with some exceptions, including for those applying to work with children.

One ex-offender told the BBC he believes his job applications are not being considered because he has to declare his old conviction.

Edwina Hughes, from Business in the Community, said: "It's not a niche issue actually, it's affecting a lot of people."