S Africa's Woolworths: Faster fashion to beat competition

South Africa's Woolworths Holdings chief executive Ian Moir has been talking about how his products must appeal to the stores' broad base of customers, "We appeal to everybody from zero to 60 , white or black."

In particular, the firm has recently had to speed up the time taken to get the latest fashions onto the shelves, in the face of competition from Zara and H&M.

"Previously it was 11 months plus... to the position now where we can turnaround in 90 days, so we are trading in season... and it is making a difference."