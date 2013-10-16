Union: Royal Mail staff care more about future than shares

Video

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has welcomed the result of a vote by Royal Mail staff in favour of a national 24-hour strike on 4 November.

CWU deputy general secretary Dave Ward told BBC News he was very pleased because the result had been achieved "despite the fact the government offered our members free shares".

He said members wanted a "long-term legally-binding agreement" that protected jobs, security, pay and pensions.

The Royal Mail said in a statement that it was "very disappointed" by the announcement and said that a majority of workers had abstained or voted against industrial action.