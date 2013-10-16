Royal Mail workers vote to strike

Video

Royal Mail workers have voted in favour of a national 24-hour strike on 4 November.

The vote by Communication Workers Union (CWU) members could lead to the first national strike at Royal Mail in almost four years.

Unless an agreement can be reached within two weeks, members will walk out to protect workers' current terms and conditions at the privatised Royal Mail.

In a statement, Royal Mail said it was "disappointed" by the result of the ballot.

Maryam Moshiri reports.