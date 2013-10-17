Taiwan's colleges seek elderly students

Video

Currently one-in-ten people in Taiwan is 65 or older, but by 2060, four-in-ten people on the island will be officially classified as elderly.

For universities, these statistics mean there's a dwindling supply of young students.

So now, some colleges are attempting to attract the older generate to study.

As part of our series called "The Golden Age" this week, our correspondent in Taiwan, Cindy Sui, visits one such college.

