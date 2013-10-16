Video
Investors reassured by progress
US shares have risen on progress in Washington towards an agreement to end the government shutdown and avoid a default.
Traders have been cautious during the talks, wary that a default would cause chaos on the financial markets.
But would an agreement just mean a few months reprieve before another crisis in the New Year?
The BBC's Jamie Robertson put that question to Kirk Hartman, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management.
