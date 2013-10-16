New York Stock Exchange
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Investors reassured by progress

US shares have risen on progress in Washington towards an agreement to end the government shutdown and avoid a default.

Traders have been cautious during the talks, wary that a default would cause chaos on the financial markets.

But would an agreement just mean a few months reprieve before another crisis in the New Year?

The BBC's Jamie Robertson put that question to Kirk Hartman, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management.