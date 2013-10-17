Relief in Asia over US debt deal

Video

China and Japan are the two biggest holders of US debt outside the United States.

So investors and policy makers in those two nations have been closely watching events in Washington, where US politicians have been struggling to reach a deal to raise the debt limit.

A last minute agreement avoided the possibility of the US defaulting on its debts.

Rico Hizon asked Ed Rogers from Rogers Investment Advisors what he made of the positive developments in Washington.

