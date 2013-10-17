A general view of a "Speedy Cash" cash loans shop on Brixton High Street
'Dodgy but useful' - the street with 18 payday lenders

Labour has pledged to impose a levy on the profits of payday lenders to help support lower-cost lending from credit unions and boost money advice services.

But do payday loans have a rightful place?

The Today Programme's Tom Feilden reports from Walthamstow High Street in north east London where there are 18 payday lenders and a lot of people see them as a necessary evil.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 17 October 2013.

