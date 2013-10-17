Energy minister: British Gas rise 'extremely disappointing'
Energy Secretary Ed Davey has said it is "extremely disappointing" that British Gas has announced a 9.2% increase in prices.
He urged consumers to shop around: "There's a lot more choice and people should move away from these big companies if they're not happy with them."
"They don't tell us how they make up these costs... British Gas needs to be more transparent and needs to explain why it is so much more inefficient."
