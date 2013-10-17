British Gas to put prices up by 9.2%

Video

British Gas has become the second big energy supplier in a week to announce a big rise in fuel prices this winter.

Electricity bills will go up by 10.4%, gas will rise by 8.4%, adding more than £120 to the average bill.

The Energy Secretary, Ed Davey, says he is extremely disappointed by the price hike and he has urged British Gas customers to make big savings by switching to one of the smaller, cheaper suppliers who he says are managing their costs more efficiently.

John Moylan reports.