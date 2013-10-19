Turkish towns' decline due to closure of Syrian border

Video

Until a couple of years ago, the towns along the Turkey-Syria border were bustling as traders crossed, doing business in everything from textiles and electronics to food and car parts.

However, since Syria's civil war began, Turkey has closed its border to many towns controlled by Democratic Union of Kurdistan (PYD). Turkey says the PYD is a branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party - or PKK - with which it has been in dispute for three decades.

The BBC's Jiyar Gol heard from some of the businesses suffering in the Turkish town Ceylanpinar.