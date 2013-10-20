Hydroelectric dam
Bhutan-India 'ambitious' hydroelectric energy plan

In recent months, India has embarked on a round of energy diplomacy with its neighbours - it has just signed joint ventures to build power plants in both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It is also investing millions of dollars to generate electricity from the fast-flowing rivers of the Himalayan nation of Bhutan.

But as Anbarasan Ethirajan reports from Bhutan's capital, Thimphu - there is more at stake than just energy.

