Westports Holdings shares to debut in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Westports Holdings will be making its trading debut later on Friday.

The port operator, which is partly owned by the Hong Kong billionnaire Li Ka-shing, raised more than $600m (£371m) from the share sale.

The listing comes at time when market uncertainties have seen many companies either call-off or postpone their planned initial public offerings (IPOs).

The BBC's Jennifer Pak reports from Port Klang on whether this IPO points to a revival of investor confidence in the region.

