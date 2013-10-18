Dyno-Rod boss: 'We've retrieved puppies from toilets'

Video

The Today programme's Friday boss this week is the director of Dyno-Rod, the drain and plumbing repair company.

David Alexander told business presenter Simon Jack that in recent times the "awareness need" of Dyno-Rod has changed.

"Dyno-Rod's business is in support of home service contracts," he added.

Referring to unblocking lavatories, he said they have found all sorts of things.

"We've retrieved puppies and golden rings and roasted chickens and all the rest of it," he said.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 18 October 2013.