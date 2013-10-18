LSL: Demand for rent is 'outstripping supply'

Video

Private rents in England and Wales have reached a record high according to figures released by the lettings network LSL Property Services.

It says average prices rose to £757 per month in September - a 2.1% increase on the last year.

Valerie Bannister, National Property Manager for the UK's biggest lettings agency LSL, says more landlords are needed to help increase the number of rental properties.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "An increase of population, immigration, lowest house building in a number of years and high prices... collectively all leads to demand outstripping the supply."