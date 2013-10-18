Shelter: "We need to fix the rental market"

Video

The housing charity Shelter has called on the government to fix the rental market.

It comes after LSE announced rents were at record high - with average prices of £757 per month in September.

Shelter claims that allowing tenancies of up to 5 years would help tenants have more stability to plan their finances better.

Antonia Bance, Shelter's head of campaigns, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "In the long term we need to build more homes but right now it's crucial we sort rents out... so families can put down roots."