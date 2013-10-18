Private lake is put up for sale on eBay

Video

A lake which inspired William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter is up for sale on eBay - for £300,000.

Esthwaite Water, the Lake District's largest privately-owned lake, is the first lake in the world to be sold on the internet auction site.

Owner Nigel Woodhouse, who has been in charge of the 280-acre lake for 32 years, thinks the buyer is likely to be a Beatrix Potter fan.

Mr Woodhouse told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "All the Beatrix Potter pilgrims come down to the lake... so I would imagine the person who buys it is going to have an interest in her."