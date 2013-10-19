Video
Chancellor George Osborne: 'RBS decision due in weeks'
A decision on the future of state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland is due within "two or three weeks" the chancellor has said.
George Osborne told the Daily Telegraph that the government, which owns 81% of the bank, is considering breaking it up into a "good bank" and a "bad bank".
Chris Wheeler, a banking analyst at Mediobanca, says the break up will be "unhelpful" and questioned the government's latest "political interference".
-
19 Oct 2013
- From the section Business