Video
Nuclear plant news conference
Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Edward Davey, EDF Group Chair Henri Proglio and EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz hold a news conference.
The government has announced that France's EDF Energy will lead a consortium, which includes Chinese investors, to build the Hinkley Point C plant in Somerset.
Ministers say the deal will help take the UK towards low-carbon power and lower generating costs in future.
Critics warn guaranteeing the group a price for electricity at twice the current level will raise bills.
21 Oct 2013
