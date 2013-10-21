Nuclear plant news conference

Video

Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Edward Davey, EDF Group Chair Henri Proglio and EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz hold a news conference.

The government has announced that France's EDF Energy will lead a consortium, which includes Chinese investors, to build the Hinkley Point C plant in Somerset.

Ministers say the deal will help take the UK towards low-carbon power and lower generating costs in future.

Critics warn guaranteeing the group a price for electricity at twice the current level will raise bills.