Miliband: How can government fix price in 35 years?

Labour leader Ed Miliband has said "We're in a ridiculous position" after the government gave the go-ahead for a new nuclear power station in a deal guaranteeing the EDF-led consortium twice the current price per unit.

"The Prime Minister says he can fix prices 35 years ahead for the energy companies but he can't freeze prices now for the consumer" he told the BBC.

"The government's position keeps changing... If they think [prices] are disappointing then they should act... by putting in place Labour's price freeze and reforming a broken market."