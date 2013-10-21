Npower to put up energy prices by 10.4%
Energy firm Npower has become the third major supplier to announce price rises, with a dual-fuel bill to go up 10.4%.
The price rise will take effect on 1 December, and is the highest rise announced by any supplier so far.
SSE will increase prices by 8.2% from 15 November and British Gas said prices would go up by 9.2% on 23 November.
The Npower increase includes an electricity price rise of 9.3% and a gas price rise of 11.1%. The move will affect 3.1 million customers.
The BBC's Norman Smith reports.
-
21 Oct 2013
- From the section Business