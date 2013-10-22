Winner and losers of Burma's economic transformation

Video

There's been a lot of good news for Burma, also known as Myanmar, over the past two years.

There has been talk of increased foreign investment and new openings have emerged for local entrepreneurs.

For example, until a few years ago, mobile phones were largely absent from the country. Now they are everywhere.

But beyond the statistics, and the high-profile visits by foreign trade missions, just who is benefitting from this transformation, and who isn't?

The BBC's South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head went to Burma to find out.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website.