Singapore brand looks to turn tea-drinking into a luxury pastime

Video

Tea is a universal drink, with many permutations - hot, cold, flavoured - with its leaves also used in various cuisines.

There are over 3,000 varieties of teas worldwide, and in Singapore, one company is looking to elevate the common cup of tea.

The TWG Tea Company has expanded globally by promoting tea-drinking as luxurious pastime.

As part of our Singapore Direct series, we feature the successful team behind the TWG brand, Maranda Barnes and Taha Bouqdib.

