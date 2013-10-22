Energy market has 'dramatically changed'

Video

Scottish Power is to pay customers £8.5m after an investigation by industry regulator Ofgem into its doorstep and telephone selling.

Sarah Harrison, a senior partner at Ofgem, told the Today programme: "We found Scottish Power didn't have in place adequate management arrangements and controls to ensure its sales agents were providing reliable information to customers.

"Since Ofgem has begun these investigations, things have dramatically changed in the way energy is sold."

