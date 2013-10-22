Scottish Power 'really sorry' for misleading customers

Video

The energy firm Scottish Power has been fined £8.5m for providing misleading information to customers.

Energy regulator, Ofgem, found the company failed to monitor its doorstep and telesales agents properly, which led to them giving inaccurate estimates of how much people could save if they switched suppliers.

The chief executive of energy retail and generation at Scottish Power, Neil Clitheroe, told the Today programme that he and the company were "really sorry".

"Mistakes were made," he said, insisting the malpractice "is not happening now".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 22 October 2013.