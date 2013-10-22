Why are people still reluctant to switch banks?

Video

A £750m campaign to encourage people to switch banks has seen some success - with 9,000 extra people switching in the last month.

But when 5 live reporter Lesley Ashmall asked people whether they would consider switching, most were unwilling to make the change.

Dr. Neil Stewart, an expert in the psychology of economic decisions, believes this is because people can be too scared to switch.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "People feel they can switch.... but the people who haven't switched do overestimate the chances they'll crop up against problems."