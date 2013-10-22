Unite: Ineos playing 'Russian roulette' with Grangemouth

Video

The union Unite has welcomed the Scottish government's move to try to find a buyer for the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemicals plant.

An on-going dispute between owners Ineos and the union has resulted in the plant being temporarily closed.

Unite's Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said the company had been playing "Russian roulette" about closing down the site: "We do need a responsible owner... and we would support the Scottish government in that quest".