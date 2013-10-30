Media player
Young and jobless in Italy
Forty percent of young Italian adults are counted as young and jobless but many are working, but on the black market.
The BBC's chief economics correspondent, Hugh Pym meets some of them who are faced with prospects of living off the books, unable to get a mortgage or any kind of protection at work.
He also talks to the police and economists about the wider ramifications of a generation which can only find work on the black market.
30 Oct 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window