Cartoon teaches schoolchildren about dangers of loan sharks

School children in England are to have lessons warning them against loan sharks.

The Illegal Money Lending Team in England are offering schools ready-made lessons designed to warn their pupils about the danger.

The educational packs, which include videos, have been funded by confiscated money from convicted loan sharks.

  • 03 Mar 2014
