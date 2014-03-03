Media player
Cartoon teaches schoolchildren about dangers of loan sharks
School children in England are to have lessons warning them against loan sharks.
The Illegal Money Lending Team in England are offering schools ready-made lessons designed to warn their pupils about the danger.
The educational packs, which include videos, have been funded by confiscated money from convicted loan sharks.
This is an excerpt from one of the videos.
03 Mar 2014
