Dragon's Den star Kelly Hoppen has praised a Sport Relief project helping Kenyan women into business.

The project, established in Africa's biggest urban slum, Kibera, identifies young entrepreneurs and helps them to access training, start-up capital and mentoring.

Interior designer Hoppen told BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty: "[Mentoring] is such incredible money spent. You can throw money at people and it doesn't mean they are going to be successful... it's the fact that they've got the support."