Video

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced plans for a flotation in the US, hoping the move will raise its global profile.

Alibaba is already the world's biggest online retailer but is less well known outside China.

Analysts expect its flotation to be the biggest share offering by a tech firm since Facebook went public in 2012.

It is estimated that the listing will raise up to $15bn (£9bn).

Juliana Liu in Hong Kong gave more detail to the BBC's Ali Moore about Alibaba's Sunday statement and its planned US listing.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website.