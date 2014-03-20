Federal Reserve building
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US Federal Reserve rate rise hint shakes stock markets

The new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted in her first meeting as head that the central bank might raise rates by 2015, spooking markets.

She gave her first press conference following the Fed's meeting on Wednesday night.

The BBC's Michele Fleury reports from Washington on what is worrying investors.

Watch more on Asia Business Report's website.

  • 20 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Yellen named Federal Reserve head