US Federal Reserve rate rise hint shakes stock markets
The new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted in her first meeting as head that the central bank might raise rates by 2015, spooking markets.
She gave her first press conference following the Fed's meeting on Wednesday night.
The BBC's Michele Fleury reports from Washington on what is worrying investors.
20 Mar 2014
