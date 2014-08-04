The boss of Dairymaster posing with a cow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ireland's Silicon Valley for cows?

Causeway in remote north County Kerry is a tiny village, but it is also home to Dairymaster, one of Ireland's most remarkable and successful stories of entrepreneurial innovation.

Dairymaster chief executive Edmond Harty explains how the family dairy business has created a cutting edge world leading technology business.

  • 04 Aug 2014
Go to next video: 'Many people told us we were crazy'