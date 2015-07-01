Why are Britain's workers less productive than others?

Video

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is poised to unveil his 'productivity plan'.

Raising productivity in the UK is seen by many experts as crucial to boosting economic growth in the UK.

Jim Reed's instant guide answers crucial questions - like what is productivity anyway? Why is Britain so bad at it? And why does it matter?

