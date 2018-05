Video

Comedian Colm O'Regan takes a look at how the expansion of the railroads, steel and fossil fuels industries meant some people got very rich in the US in the 19th Century - but most didn't.

While policies such as a complete lack of personal income tax meant the richer got richer, the poor tended to stay poor. But are there parallels in today's world? Some academics say income inequality in the US and the world has returned to 19th Century levels.