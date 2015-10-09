Is the issue of youth unemployment stabilising?

Video

Young people are three times more likely to be out of work than older adults.

The global financial crisis hit the young particularly hard, pushing youth unemployment to record levels.

Eight years on and there are signs that the problem is slowly stabilising. According to the International Labour Organisation, 73.3 million people under 24 were out of work in 2014.

That is 3.3 million fewer than the peak of the crisis in 2009.

However, the ILO warns that as well as all those unable to find their first job, millions more are working for little or even no pay.

Imogen Foulkes reports.