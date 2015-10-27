Meredith Perry: 'There will be no more wires'

Video

Can you imagine a world in which you never need to plug your phone in to charge again? As you walk down the street tiny beams of energy wirelessly charge your phone.

Some doubt whether technically it can be achieved, but entrepreneur and inventor Meredith Perry claims her wireless phone chargers will soon be as ubiquitous as Wi-Fi.

Her company, uBeam, is starting with wireless phone charging "to introduce the concept of wireless charging to the world."