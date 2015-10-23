Rocky times for India's salt farmers

Video

It's a staple ingredient in most meals, with a place in most kitchens.

And while we all know we should cut down on salt, demand remains high.

After China and the United States, India is the world's third largest producer. But prices there are at record lows - meaning wages are down too.

Work takes place in a vast, baking hot, exposed plain leaving workers prone to skin complaints - and last month they went on strike after their wages were halved.

The BBC's Suran-Jana Tewari has been to meet workers at a salt farm in Gujarat.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website