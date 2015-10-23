Talk Talk 'significant breach' could affect all customers

Video

The details of up to four million people's credit card and bank accounts could have been stolen in what has been described as a "significant and sustained" attack on the TalkTalk website.

The broadband and phone provider says customers' names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers may also have been accessed and has urged all of its customers to check their accounts for any suspicious activity.

The Metropolitan Police's Cyber Crime Unit has started an investigation after the attack.

Kamal Ahmed reports.