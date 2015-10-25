Can smartphones defeat the ticket touts?

Video

The government is reviewing the secondary selling of tickets, also known as touting, as part of this year's Consumer Rights Act.

Two start-ups have developed digital technology they believe can defeat touts and counterfeiters - as long as people are happy to wave goodbye to paper tickets and focus on their smartphones. Dice and Una Tickets have developed systems that create digital tickets, unique to the individual user.

Video journalist: Dougal Shaw