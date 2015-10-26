Selling chocolate is not so sweet in rural India
Over the last decade, India's small towns and villages have been on the radar of consumer goods firms looking to find new markets.
Whether it's tractors or cars, toothpaste or chocolate, demand has grown as rural incomes rise.
But when economic conditions turn, these companies soon find things much harder.
The BBC's Sameer Hashmi starts his report in the Satara district of western Maharashtra for India Business Report.
