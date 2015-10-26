Can India become a serious weapons maker?

Video

Over the next 10 years, India is expected to spend more than $100bn (£65bn) on defence equipment, mostly from international suppliers. But the government hopes a new law allowing foreign firms to own up to 49% of local defence companies will see more military hardware made in India.

The Kalyani Group was one of the first to do a deal, tying up with Israel's Rafael Defence Systems to make weapons and other technology.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi met Kalyani's chairman Baba Kalyani and asked about the sector for India Business Report.