Video

Giving something old a new lease of life has been a passion for John Lamorie in Southern Taiwan.

Together with his wife Shelly, he built a farm from recycled goods, including wood, glass bottles and newspapers.

As the visitors kept coming, the couple realised their hobby had given way to a profitable business.

The BBC's Taiwan correspondent Cindy Sui paid a visit to the eco-farm to find out more.

