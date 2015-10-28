Video
M&S customer given someone else's details
A fault with Marks and Spencer's website allowed customers to see each others' details when they logged into their own accounts.
Dr Bob Price was one of those affected. He told the Today programme how the details of someone else, in a different part of the country, appeared on his screen while shopping online.
"It didn't give bank account details, it didn't give credit card details or anything of that nature," he said.
-
28 Oct 2015
- From the section Business