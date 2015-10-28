Video
VW boss: 'We will uncover and disclose the full truth'
Volkswagen's new chief executive Herbert Diess apologised at the Tokyo Motor Show for the carmaker's emissions scandal, and promised his company would win back customer trust.
He stressed that the priority is to uncover what happened and make sure it never happened again.
Meanwhile, VW has reported its first quarterly loss for at least 15 years after taking a big charge to cover the costs of the scandal.
28 Oct 2015
