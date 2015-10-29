Myanmar seeks a more open economy

Video

In just over a week, Myanmar, one of the poorest countries in South East Asia, heads to the polls in an historic election.

After 50 years of isolation, Myanmar's economy is slowly opening up. The lifting of most of the West's sanctions three years ago has helped to grow the country's middle class and encouraged small businesses to expand.

Our Asia business correspondent, Karishma Vaswani, met two young women running one of the best-known noodle chains in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.

