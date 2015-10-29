Takata recall: A customer's view

Video

The Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata is in the midst of the largest ever automotive recall.

In the US alone, about 23 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled, with millions more recalled in other countries.

Ruptured Takata air bags have killed at least eight people and injured more than 100.

Still, it's been surprisingly difficult to get answers out of Takata, or from the carmakers that use their airbags. So, Rupert Wingfield-Hayes tried a slightly different approach.

