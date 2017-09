Video

Famed for being the birthplace of Freddie Mercury, Zanzibar is also renowned in Africa for producing some of the continent's most unique and vibrant music.

However, with the recent cancellation of one of East Africa's leading festivals - Sauti za Busara - many are worried about the future of music on the island.

The BBC's Roderick Macleod travelled to Zanzibar to find out more for Africa Business Report.